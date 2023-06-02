Nieky Holzken sitting back and letting his teenage son enjoy life

Nieky Holzken is glad that his son Geraldo’s following in his legendary footsteps, but he’s also fine just having to sit back and watch his oldest kid go and enjoy life.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Dutch kickboxing legend said he’s quite happy to see his son not just carve a path in kickboxing but also draw an identity outside of the sport.

Holzken added that Geraldo has developed his taste in music while also doing things that the majority of teenagers love to do.

“He has a girlfriend, likes the discotheque and everything, so he's just a young guy who is enjoying life right now and experiencing different things.”

Nevertheless, Holzken is still proud of his son’s budding career.

Geraldo is 26-0 in his career and routinely, Holzken said, trains with fighters a decade older than him.

As for Holzken, the family patriarch is still one of the most menacing strikers on the planet.

The 39-year-old is a four-time Glory Kickboxing world champion and holds an incredible 94-17 professional record.

Holzken also holds four victories in ONE Championship and has knockout wins over Cosmo Alexandre, Elliot Compton, and Australian legend John Wayne Parr.

‘The Natural’ can get closer to the century mark of wins when he faces Arian Sadikovic at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov this June 9, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 11, which is ONE Championship’s sixth Amazon card of the year, will stream live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

