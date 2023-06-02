Nieky Holzken wants to be fully healthy when he decides to retire: ‘I want to stop in a smart way’

Veteran champion kickboxer Nieky Holzken is not about to call it a career just yet, but when he does, he wants to be fully healthy.

Now in the game for two decades, 39-year-old Holzken said there is still a lot of fight left in him and he intends to continue competing.

‘The Natural,’ however, recognizes that eventually the time will come for him to ride into the sunset and he said he will be smart when it comes, particularly, in relation to his health.

Nieky Holzken told ONE Championship in an interview:

“I don't want to take much damage to my head. I'm a smart fighter, and I want to stop in a smart way.”

The multiple-time kickboxing world champion gets back into action on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

He will battle Arian Sadikovic in a featured lightweight kickboxing showdown in the event which will take place at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Nieky Holzken will try to get back on the winning track after absorbing a knockout loss in his previous fight in March last year, which he took on short notice and was fought under Muay Thai rules.

Now back competing in the familiar terrain of kickboxing, ‘The Natural’ wants to redeem himself and spur another run at the world title currently held by ONE two-sport world champion Regian Eersel.

At ONE Fight Night 11, waiting for Nieky Holzken is Arian Sadikovic, another key player in the division who is coming off his own failed attempt to seize the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title from Eersel last time around.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

