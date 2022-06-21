"Night out on me" - Aljamain Sterling proposes outing with Dana White, assures they'd have a "great time"

Aljamain Sterling recently proposed that he and Dana White should go out together as they would have a "great time."

'Funk Master' even stated that they should vlog about their night out in the style of the Full Send podcast. Sterling also mentioned that the expenses of the night would be on him.

Here's what the current UFC bantamweight champion wrote on Twitter:

"@danawhite Hey Unk! You know if we went out together, we’d actually have a great time, right? I’ll treat. Night out on me, which technically is out on you. We can vlog it- “FULL SEND” style!"

Dana White and Aljamain Sterling don't necessarily share the best of relationships. The UFC president even stated after Sterling's win over Petr Yan in April that the Russian should have won the fight.

Sterling clapped back, opining that White rated Yan too highly after their first fight. While speaking to BJPenn.com's Cole Shelton, the 135-pound king said:

"Dana White is going to be throwing dirt on my name. That's just what he does and I think he doesn't really think. So, he has Yan rated so highly as such a dangerous guy that to have the grappler do that to him, he was really really shocked. Especially after the first fight, because he probably thought that I had no chance in hell to win that fight either and [it] sucks to be him right now."

Watch the full interview below:

Aljamain Sterling legitimized his reign at UFC 273

Aljamain Sterling was the subject of criticism from many fans due to the manner in which he won the title at UFC 259. However, the 32-year-old silenced his haters with his victory over Yan in their rematch at UFC 273. With it, he has established himself as the legitimate champion of the bantamweight division.

Sterling's second title defense is reportedly set for UFC 279 and will likely see him take on former two-time champion T.J. Dillashaw. The venue for the fight card is yet to be disclosed.

Dillashaw returned to fighting last year with a win against Cory Sandhagen. The result came after the Californian had been on the sidelines for two-and-a-half years owing to a USADA suspension.

