Nina-Marie Daniele calls Steve Erceg one of UFC’s most technically sound fighters: "Really beautiful to watch"

Steve Erceg's technical striking at UFC Mexico City this past Saturday earned him praise from UFC fighter and interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele. Erceg squared off against former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno on March 29 in the event’s headliner in Mexico City.

The Australian displayed impressive striking prowess but ultimately fell short on the judges' scorecards, losing the bout via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the fight 49-46 in favor of the Mexican.

During the fight, Daniele took to X, highlighting Erceg's technical brilliance inside the octagon, and boldly claimed that ‘Astroboy’ is among the most technical fighters on the roster:

“Steve Erceg is one of the most technically sound fighters in the roster. Really beautiful to watch! 2-1 Moreno? What y’all think? #UFCMexico.”

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele’s X post below:

Erceg's last win came in March 2024 against Matt Schnell, where he delivered a great performance and secured a knockout victory in the second round. Following that, he challenged Alexandre Pantoja for the UFC flyweight title at UFC 301 but fell short, losing the bout via unanimous decision.

The loss against Moreno marked Erceg's third consecutive loss in the promotion, and now he will have to work his way back up by securing wins to get another shot at UFC gold. Many considered this fight against Moreno a potential title eliminator.

Controversial MMA influencer praises and questions Steve Erceg's technical striking after UFC Mexico

Despite the defeat against Brandon Moreno at UFC Mexico City, Steve Erceg is receiving praise from the MMA community for his precise striking performance. However, several MMA enthusiasts heavily criticized him for his lack of urgency in the fight.

Controversial MMA influencer MMA Guru reacted to the fight on X, praising the Australian’s striking but criticizing him for not applying more forward pressure. He compared Erceg’s style to that of UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen, writing:

"It's official #UFCMexicoCity Steve Erceg is the Cory Sandhagen of flyweight. Cool your strikes look pretty and technically perfect. Now push forward and throw some heat already, you're f*cking losing. Journal about that you nerd [I love Erceg and I'm sad about this reality]"

Check out MMA Guru’s post below:

