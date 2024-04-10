Nina-Marie Daniele comes up with a "plot twist" for Sean Strickland's post about having a kid

Social media influencer Nina-Marie Daniele had an amusing suggestion for UFC middleweight Sean Strickland's post about having a child.

Strickland took to Instagram to joke about his disagreement with his partner about having a child. He revealed her solution to keep a pet dog and posted a picture of himself playing tug of war with a pet dog.

Strickland wrote:

""Hey babe wanna have a kid?" " No, get a dog" lmao"

Check out Sean Strickland's post below on Instagram:

Popular MMA influencer and Strickland's friend Daniele commented on the post, writing how having a pet dog is similar to having a human child. She wrote:

"Plot twist: a dog counts as a kid [woman shrugging emoji] [dog face emoji] [face with tears of joy emoji]"

Strickland and Daniele have stuck up a good friendship through their various UFC media commitments as Daniele has become a leading content producer for the promotion's social media accounts. The two seem to share a similar sense of humor and have had various wholesome moments together.

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's comment under Sean Strickland's post below:

Daniele's comment on Strickland's Instagram post about having a kid. [via @ninamariedaniele Instagram]

Sean Strickland responds to Nina-Marie Daniele's comparison of a dog and a kid, fans disagree

Sean Strickland had a prompt reply to Nina-Marie Daniele's 'plot twist' and asserted his intentions to have a child in the future. Strickland mentioned how life would feel futile if he did not fulfill his wish of having a child.

'Tarzan' wrote:

"na I gotta have a kid one day.. If not I'm just existing."

Check out Sean Strickland's comment in the screenshot below:

Sean Strickland's response to Nina-Marie Daniele on Instagram. [via @strickland_mma on Instagram]

Fans did not agree with Daniele and stated their reasoning:

"doesn't know what it's like to have kids of her own. That's why she believes a dog counts as a kid [facepalm emoji]"

Some fans had a rather questionable perspective on explaining the differences between a human child and a dog:

"no no and no. You can drop a dog off at the pound at any time. Post it on Facebook. 2000 ways to get rid of a dog, people do it every day. A child is such a significant difference if you're a real human being"

Check out fans' comments in the screenshots below:

Fans react to Daniele's comments.