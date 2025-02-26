Nina-Marie Daniele drops 'Diddy' reference as Conor Benn is smashed with an egg on his face

Nina-Marie Daniele made a reference to P Diddy while reacting to Chris Eubank Jr. smashing an egg on Conor Benn's face.

In October 2022, Eubank Jr. and Benn, the sons of former boxing rivals Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, were scheduled to fight in a long-awaited boxing match.

Unfortunately, the non-title bout was canceled due to Benn failing a drug test. Eubank Jr. and Benn re-scheduled to fight for an event inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on April 26.

The world-class boxers recently met for a press conference, ending with Eubank Jr. smashing an egg on Benn's face when they faced off. 'Full Violence' posted a picture on Instagram of Benn's face covered in egg and added the following caption:

"Bro the way I’d be fuming 😭"

Nina-Marie Daniele reacted in the comment section with a reference to P Diddy:

"Bro forgot to say NO DIDDY 🤦🏻‍♀️😂"

Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn fought twice during their memorable boxing rivalry. Eubank won the first meeting in November 1990 to capture the WBO middleweight world title. The second bout for the WBC and WBO middleweight world titles was scored a draw in October 1993.

Conor Benn now looks to avenge his father's defeat by taking out Chris Eubank Jr.

Watch Eubank Jr. slap Benn with an egg below:

Conor Benn predicts early knockout win after press conference altercation

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn have established a fiery rivalry over the last few years. The previously mentioned press conference altercation has given Benn another reason to be motivated for their upcoming boxing match.

Following the press conference, Benn took to Twitter and had this to say:

"That’s the only shot you’ll land on me you fucking prick 2 rounds you are finished @ChrisEubankJr"

Conor Benn last fought in February 2024, extending his professional boxing record to 23-0 with a unanimous decision win against Peter Dobson. The 28-year-old has continued to battle against ridicule for a failed drug test, which featured a since-overturned suspension.

Meanwhile, Chris Eubank Jr. is coming off a seventh-round knockout against Kamil Szeremeta for the IBO middleweight world title. The 35-year-old holds a professional boxing record of 34-3.

