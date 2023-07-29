Nina-Marie Daniele gifts Dana White 'freedom' against Boston gangster, but it miserably backfires in hilarious birthday video

Dana White recently celebrated his 54th birthday on July 28 and received a hysterical present from Nina-Marie Daniele. The controversial influencer gave the UFC frontman several gifts, among which she jokingly included the "freedom" to roam around Boston without worrying about the Irish mob.

For context, the whole reason behind White's coming to Las Vegas in the mid-1990s was that he was being threatened by the infamous American-Irish mobster James 'Whitey' Bulger's men. Bulger, who headed the notorious Winter Hill Gang in Boston, was America's second most wanted man in 1999.

As the story goes, the Winter Hill Gang demanded $2500 from Dana White due to the success of his boxing program in South Boston. Unable to pay and fearing for his safety, the UFC supremo fled to Las Vegas and linked up with his old schoolmates, the Fertitta brothers, and the rest is history.

In a hilarious video tweeted by Nina-Marie Daniele, she hands him a $2500 cheque and announces that he can now buy his freedom from James Bulger and roam the streets of Boston without fear.

Dana White then bursts her bubble by reminding her that 'Whitey' passed away in jail in 2018. Nevertheless, the two share a hearty laugh, and her banter ultimately made her boss laugh.

Sean O'Malley speculates UFC's future after Dana White leaves

Sean O'Malley recently weighed in on the possibility of Dana White departing from the UFC in the future and how the promotion would look without its famous frontman.

White is among the most popular personalities in MMA, thanks to his contribution to making the UFC the biggest promotion in the world. As president, White has taken the organization to new heights and continues to prove how indispensable he is to the company.

In a recent episode of the BroMalley Show, Sean O'Malley discussed Joe Rogan's UFC contract, which states the commentator would leave whenever Dana White leaves. He added:

"Yeah, I mean I could see that being true unless someone replaced him. Like, imagine Chael [Sonnen] takes over the UFC and it's like he's kinda like a similar guy to Dana."

He continued:

Imagine Dana leaving and somebody coming in and treating it like the NFL and it's like you'd just get censored so much and it's just, fighting's too raw, fighting's too f***ing gangster, dude."

Sean O'Malley later clarified that he doesn't think White will leave his post as UFC president anytime soon.

