"You would just get censored" - Dana White's departure from UFC may make it "like NFL," says Sean O'Malley

Dana White is the face of the UFC and Sean O'Malley does not think the organization would be the same if he left.

The UFC president is as much a personality to the fans and the media as any fighter in the organization and he runs a tight ship. In a recent podcast, Sean O'Malley spoke about Joe Rogan's contract that states the commentator will leave the organization when Dana White leaves.

Responding to it, O'Malley spoke about how it would be without White:

"Yeah, I mean I could see that being true unless someone replaced him. Like imagine Chael [Sonnen] takes over the UFC and it's like he's kinda like a similar guy to Dana. Imagine Dana leaving and somebody coming in and treating it like the NFL and it's like you'd just get censored so much and it's just, fighting's too raw, fighting's too f***ing gangster dude."

Sean O'Malley then went on to say that he does not think the UFC president will leave the organization for a long time.

Check out the video below (quotes from 20:25 onwards):

Dana White charts out what's next for Bo Nickal in the UFC

Bo Nickal has been turning heads in the MMA world ever since he made his debut in the UFC. In his last fight, at UFC 290, the former NCAA champion fought Val Woodburn who was undefeated in his career. Nickal TKO'd his opponent in under 40 seconds and impressed everyone, including Dana White, who had this to say about the prospect's future in the organization:

"He fought a kid tonight that was seven and O. What, will you throw him in with a guy 30-0? I mean, you know, when you look at the way fights are made in boxing, this kid is already way ahead of the game. There's no hurry, he's young, he's only got a few fights."

Check out the clip below:

MMA fans cannot wait to see more of Bo Nickal, who is shaping up to be a well-rounded fighter. Fans knew about his excellent wrestling pedigree but in his last fight, he proved that he has worked on his striking game too. Nickal's real test will come when he goes up against fighters in the top 15.