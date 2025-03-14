Nina-Marie Daniele hails Alex Pereira's left hook in 'Poatan's' "How do you wanna be remembered?" post

Alex Pereira and Nina-Marie Daniele clearly have a rapport with one another, and the bond seems to extend through good times and bad times. Pereira is on the heels of losing his 205-pound strap to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Daniele showed her support online by hyping up Pereira's left hook that won him the light heavyweight championship, as well as the middleweight title. It all kicked off from a recent Instagram post from the former two-division champion, which he captioned:

"How do you wanna be remembered? A good son, a good father or mother, a good person. Then go after it without fear of making mistakes."

Check out the post below:

In the comments section of the post, Daniele stated:

"Remembered by having the best left hook in combat sports. Chama!"

[Image courtesy: Comments section of @alexpoatanpereira's Instagram post]

Alex Pereira's title loss blamed on Nina-Marie Daniele by female UFC fighter, content creator responds

In the aftermath of Alex Pereira's championship defeat to Magomed Ankalaev earlier this month, UFC strawweight Diana Belbita shared a curious reaction to the result. Addressing Daniele's frequent collaborations with Pereira on social media, the Romanian fighter wrote on X:

"We have a new curse. Nina Drama curse."

Daniele responded, highlighting that she shot just as much content with Ankalaev ahead of UFC 313 as she did with Pereira. The content creator clapped back, writing:

"I respect you as a fighter, so I won't say anything bad. How am I a curse when I filmed as any videos with Alex as I did with Ankalaev? Please elaborate."

Check out Diana Belbita and Nina-Marie Daniele's comments below:

'Poatan' has long been making videos with Daniele, but there was also a broader narrative about the Brazilian being distracted leading into UFC 313. Many questioned him flying back-and-forth to Australia to corner Sean Strickland at UFC 312. Pereira being spotted at a Drake concert Down Under was also a cause for concern.

The fan favorite will likely get an immediate shot at redemption, as all signs point to a rematch with Ankalaev being next.

