Nina-Marie Daniele has a hilarious five-word reaction to Mike Breeden barking his way to victory over Anshul Jubli at UFC 294

The lightweight preliminary battle at UFC 294 between Mike Breeden and India's Anshul Jubli was a thrilling spectacle, with both fighters showcasing their striking skills right from the opening bell.

In the first round, Breeden and Jubli seemed to respect each other's abilities, connecting with significant strikes but also displaying a sense of caution. However, it was in the second round that the fight truly ignited.

Jubli, known as the 'King of Lions', adopted a more aggressive stance, attempting to take command of the bout. He landed a powerful strike that opened a nasty cut above Breeden's left eye. Despite this adversity, the 28-year-old 'Money' showed incredible resilience, refusing to back down.

As the fight hung in the balance during the third round, Mike Breeden elevated his aggression. What made this round stand out was Breeden's unusual tactic – he began barking and taunting his opponent. One can say this unorthodox strategy paid off as 'Money' connected with a thunderous right hook that sent Anshul Jubli to the canvas, ultimately leading to a spectacular third-round TKO victory.

In the comments section of a video shared on UFC's official Instagram handle, Nina-Marie Daniele couldn't help but offer her take on Breeden's unconventional approach to victory:

"Best barks in the UFC 😂"

Jubli had entered UFC 294 as an undefeated prospect with immense hype around him. This was only his second fight in the promotion, against a 34-year-old veteran with a less remarkable record of 10 wins and six losses.

Fans react to Indian fighter Anshul Jubli's loss at UFC 294

India's Anshul Jubli stepped into the UFC octagon for the second time on October 21. However, despite his impressive efforts, it was Mike Breeden who ultimately capitalized on his experience and secured victory.

Fans, understanding the challenges 'King of Lions' faced during the bout, expressed their support and encouragement on social media. One fan wrote on X:

"Truly an unfortunate debut for Anshul Jubli at UFC. 😭😭 Good Luck for the next bout brother @anshuljubli_."

Another fan sympathized with Jubli's mental state:

"Breeden scared Jubilee got into his head and starched him. Can't let your mind travel or you are not gonna have the confidence in winning. #UFC294"

