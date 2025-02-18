Nina-Marie Daniele looks back at the time Dricus Du Plessis explained his fighting style to her ahead of Sean Strickland fight

Popular MMA interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele recently reacted to a post on Dricus du Plessis' unusual striking style. The UFC middleweight champion has been using a rather unorthodox style of striking that, on paper, shouldn't work.

'DDP' is often seen rushing into his opponents like a barroom brawler in a drunken bar fight — arms flailing about while violently toddling forward. Still, 'Stillknocks' manages to beat some of the greatest strikers in the world with it. In fact, he just beat Sean Strickland with it at UFC 312 last weekend.

ESPN MMA recently made a post of a hilarious interaction between Dricus du Plessis and Nina-Marie Daniele about his striking style. Prior to his title defense in Sydney, du Plessis tried to teach Daniele his awkward style, saying:

"Everything you've ever learned about footwork, forget it. Footwork is not important...You start running towards your opponent and throwiing [punches]"

Here's the post by ESPN MMA:

Nina-Marie Daniele commented on the post:

"Dricus literally told me to close my eyes, run towards my opponent and throw whatever I want 💪🏼😂👊🏼 Thank you for sharing ❤️"

Nina Drama's comment. [Image credit: @espnmma on Instagram]

When Nina-Marie Daniele argued with Dricus du Plessis about veganism

Nina-Marie Daniele is a vegan, which became a major talking point in her interaction with Dricus du Plessis prior to UFC 312. In the conversation, Daniele impishly highlighted the potential health risks of eating meat, including some performance issues in the bedroom.

Daniele said:

"Your heart's failing, you have brain fog, erectile dysfunction.. there's so much erectile dysfunction in the meat-eating community..''

Dricus du Plessis then argued that as a professional athlete, he needs to eat meat and take supplements in order to reach his peak performance. He also pointed out that without meat, vegans will have to supplement even more, which makes the diet unsustainable for athletes.

Nina-Maries Daniele posted the interaction on X, with the caption:

"Do you guys think there will ever be a vegan UFC champ? I’m always told it’s almost impossible to compete at the highest level in combat sports being plant based."

