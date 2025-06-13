Nina-Marie Daniele naming one UFC star she'd date if she were single sends fans reeling: "Big WIN for Nina"

Nina-Marie Daniele gave fans a moment to talk about when she cheekily answered a Georgian student’s question about which fighter she’d date if she were single.

Ad

The model and UFC content creator is in Georgia with UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili after his dominant win against Sean O'Malley at UFC 316. During a Q&A session with college students, Daniele was asked to answer which fighter she’d date if she were single.

She quickly named Kayla Harrison as her pick and took to X to share a clip of the interaction. Daniele captioned the post:

"Georgian students asked me what UFC fighter would I date if I didn’t have a husband? LMAO love you @KaylaH."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the X post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several fans took to X to react to Daniele's comments, writing:

"Big win for Nina. That's the kind of woman you want, guys."

"Nice answer, but we all know that Jon Jones was on your mind."

"I thought you weren’t married."

"Good answer and respectful to your man."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Nina-Marie Daniele picking Kayla Harrison as her hypothetical partner. [Screenshots courtesy: @ninamdrama on X]

At UFC 316, Harrison finished former champion Julianna Pena with a kimura lock just seconds before the second round ended. The freshly crowned UFC women's bantamweight queen sized the moment to call out Amanda Nunes in the post-fight interview for a potential future showdown.

Ad

When Kayla Harrison revealed her toxic trait during her interaction with Nina-Marie Daniele

Kayla Harrison offered a rare glimpse into her quirks when asked about her most toxic trait by Nina-Marie Daniele. Harrison admitted to constantly complaining about everything she has to manage in her life, only to take on even more responsibilities.

She recognizes that adding more tasks to an already packed schedule is a self-created problem cycle, but she keeps doing it anyway. Harrison said:

Ad

"I have a lot of them. Well, currently my toxic trait is like complaining about all the things that I have to take care of and that need me in order to stay alive, but then getting more of them. That's pretty toxic of me. Thinking I can save the world... I'm allergic to cats, and I have four cats. Like what am I doing?"

Ad

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments below (2:45):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.