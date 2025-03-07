Nina-Marie Daniele reacts after Dana White's 'F*ck it Friday' makes a return ahead of UFC 313

Dana White's 'F*ck it Friday' was missing from the online world for quite some time. He brought the trend back by featuring in a video with a chef ahead of UFC 313, drawing a reaction from MMA reporter Nina-Marie Daniele.

The UFC head honcho started 'F*ck it Friday' after coming across an advertisement for a doughnut fried chicken sandwich. He recreated it with the UFC chefs and garnered his followers' positive reception on social media.

After a brief hiatus in the trend, chef Jack Mancuso featured in a video with White, where he prepared Keto Brazilian Picanha Nachos.

Nina-Marie Daniele showed up in the comments section of the clip as soon as it was posted on Mancuso's Instagram.

"Petition to bring back F*ck Friday every week."

Michael Bisping shares his opinion on Dana White's new boxing promotion

Dana White recently made an exciting announcement of launching a new boxing promotion. He collaborated with Turki Alalshikh and Nick Khan under the banner of TKO Group, the parent company of UFC and WWE.

White and Khan will have executive roles in the new boxing promotion whereas the TKO Group will be responsible for running the operations. The name of the promotion is yet to be announced.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping took to his YouTube channel and shared his opinion on Dana White's new venture.

"It's considered a little bit old fashioned. It's something that your dad likes and your grand dad likes but your kids like MMA, they like the UFC because of the energy, because it's new, because it's more exciting, that's just the fact of the matter. Hate to say it, I love boxing but MMA is more exciting, it's a better sport, there's more ways to win and lose, but the product is better."

He added:

"You go to the UFC and it's known for a long time to be one of the very best sporting experiences that you'll ever go to. The energy is unbelievable, the production of everything, it is everything, and that is what boxing is missing, and that is what Dana White is going to bring to the table."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments on White's new boxing promotion below (2:46):

