Nina-Marie Daniele reacts after fan asks who would win a karaoke battle between Alexander Volkanovski and Brandon Moreno

UFC content creator Nina-Marie Daniele recently interviewed former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno. During it, Moreno sang a song, and a fan subsequently asked Daniele who would win in a rap battle between Moreno and Alexander Volkanovski. Daniele is known for her funny interviews and training session content with fighters.

The Mexican fought Steve Erceg in a flyweight clash last Saturday, a fight he won via unanimous decision. Moreno lost his flyweight title in a close split decision loss to Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290.

Prior to this past weekend's fight, Daniele posted a funny video asking Moreno to sing. It was captioned:

"Rate Brandon Moreno’s singing 1-10 😂🇲🇽🎤 @theassassinbaby Watch Brandon Moreno vs Steve Erceg in the Main Event THIS SATURDAY on ESPN+ at #UFCMexico [7pm ET on ESPN+]"

Reacting to the post, a fan asked who would win in a karaoke battle between Moreno and former featherweight champion Volkanovski. Daniele reacted and said the battle should be set up:

"Damn that's a good question! We gotta set it up"

Screenshot of Nina-Marie Daniele's reply

Alexander Volkanovski discusses if he would ever move down to bantamweight

Alexander Volkanovski is set to face Diego Lopes at UFC 314 in a title fight. The Australian recently addressed whether he would move down to bantamweight in the future.

Speaking to Demetrious Johnson, Volkanovski said he is a large featherweight and wouldn't be able to cut much weight. He said:

"I don't know [about moving to 135 pounds], I'm pretty heavy set. That's the thing, I look small for the division, but I'm heavy. I actually do quite a big weight cut. Like, I've got Jordi, the fight dietician... He does a lot of the UFC fighters, he's got a lot of the numbers and I'm up there. I'm up there. When it comes to percentage, I'm one of the top, which is weird. I think that's because I love my food."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (29:03):

