Nina-Marie Daniele reacts after fan calls her interviews "the weirdest yet the best"

Nina-Marie Daniele has received some recent praise for her interviews, albeit not in the traditional sense. An Instagram clip of her interviewing José Aldo ahead of his UFC 301 clash with Jonathan Martinez was defined by its lighthearted nature. Daniele engaged Aldo in a friendly manner, asking him unconventional questions.

For this reason, one fan popped up in the comment section of her Instagram post to commend her for her interviews, which drew a response from Daniele herself. Naturally, she took the compliment, which was unique in its assessment, in the usual fashion that she does: with gratitude.

The fan, while acknowledging her interviews as entertaining, also remarked on their peculiarity.

"Nina's interviews are the weirdest yet the best"

Daniele herself found humor in the fan's comment, before offering him a response.

"Thank you Nicest compliment LMAO"

Her interview with Aldo drew the more relaxed and humorous side of him, as the two spoke about paranormal experiences, whether the legendary Brazilian can dance, and even the now viral clip of Aldo laughing in absolute glee when trying on a suit for the first time.

While the former featherweight champion was in humorous spirits prior to UFC 301, he was all business come fight night. He and Martinez locked horns in the co-main event of the evening, and Aldo put on a showcase, countering his foe's low kicks and even rocking him at the end, before sealing win with a takedown.

His performance drew widespread praise online, with many wondering what his next move will be.

Nina-Marie Daniele's interviews with Sean Strickland have garnered her the most attention

While Nina-Marie Daniele has interviewed countless fighters, including former lightweight kingpin Charles Oliveira and reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, there is no UFC fighter with whom she is more synonymous than former middleweight champion Sean Strickland, who she has interviewed several times.

The two have struck up something of a friendship, with Daniele being more tolerant of Strickland's antics than others. These interviews have drawn her the most views, marking their collaborations among her most popular. In fact, she has even turned up cage-side to cheer him on for his fights.