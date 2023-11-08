"Look who was interviewing him" - Nina-Marie Daniele praised by fans for making Alex Pereira smile during interview

Alex Pereira, known for his stoic personality, has become a fan favorite since joining the UFC. Apart from his incredibly rapid rise to the top, he has also charmed fans with his offbeat humor and personality.

Recently, content creator Nina-Marie Daniele caught up with 'Poatan' for an interview. Pereira, who is known to be stone-faced and never even grin, was seen sporting a wide smile in an image Daniele shared to X (formerly Twitter).

She posted the picture alongside the caption:

"CHAMA! Alex Pereira was all smiles today! @AlexPereiraUFC #ufc295 @ufc"

This prompted a number of reactions from fans, who were pleasantly surprised to see 'Poatan' smiling.

User @digital_phreak credited Nina-Marie Daniele for bringing a smile out of Alex Pereira, saying:

"Well yeah...look who was interviewing him"

@travelsomething concurred, saying:

"I think most people would be if you were interviewing them"

@PehalRavindra noted the presence of the stone face emoji, which is a meme that 'Poatan' has fully embraced, adding:

"Who is that middle one.."

@MacMallyMMA added:

"Chama!!! Left hand goes porrrrrrrada!"

@EmersonJack1 noted that the change in Pereira's demeanor bodes well for his prospects of success come UFC 295, saying:

"A happy Alex is a dangerous Alex"

@niczak praised Nina-Marie Daniele for eliciting such a reaction from Pereira, saying:

"How did you create the environment to make this happen!? Happy Alex is happy."

Check out some of the comments here:

Nina-Marie Daniele shares image referencing both main event fighters

Nina-Marie Daniele has become incredibly popular within the MMA community for her evergreen personality and the natural way in which she conducts herself when interacting with UFC fighters.

Wildly different from the conventional professionalism displayed by MMA media from large media houses, Marie-Daniele has made a name for herself for being exactly that - herself.

In the build-up to UFC 295, she interviewed a number of fighters on the card, and took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a picture in which she referenced both sides of the main event in a very clever manner.

She did so alongside the caption:

"Can you guys guess who I’m about to interview? LOL #UFC295"

Check out the post here:

The samurai outfit pays homage to the 'Bushido' code that Jiri Prochazka embodies, and has often spoken about. The stoneface emoji, on the other hand, is a reference to 'Poatan', who is known to rarely smile.