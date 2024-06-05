Nina-Marie Daniele reacts to hilarious clip of Sean Strickland being handed celebratory pizza slice after UFC 302 win

Nina-Marie Daniele recently reacted to a comical video clip showing Sean Strickland being handed a celebratory slice of pizza following his victory over Paulo Costa in the co-main event of UFC 302.

Strickland secured a split-decision win over Costa last weekend. While two judges scored the bout 50-45 and 49-46 in favor of the former middleweight champion, the third judge, Dave Tirelli, controversially scored it 49-46 in favor of Costa.

Despite 'Borrachinha's relentless leg kicks in the early rounds, Strickland maintained his aggressive pressure, utilizing body kicks to keep his opponent on the defensive. 'Tarzan' dominated with potent strikes throughout the five rounds, exploiting Costa's slowed movement. Notably, Strickland's counter to Costa's kick sent him limping backward.

Although the rounds were closer than desired, Strickland's volume-striking approach enabled him to gain the upper hand, culminating in a relentless barrage in the final moments and ultimately securing the victory.

During an interview backstage following his triumph, 'Tarzan' was presented with a slice of pizza by one of his teammates in a gesture of celebration. While Strickland took one bite from the slice, he refused to have the remainder of the pizza due to its pineapple toppings.

Daniele turned to the comments section of ESPN MMA's post and playfully replied:

"Here’s the thing about Pineapple on Pizza, you guys."

Nina-Marie Daniele sends a touching message to Sean Strickland following UFC 302 win

Nina-Marie Daniele recently conveyed a heartfelt message to Sean Strickland on X following his commanding victory over Paulo Costa at UFC 302.

While extending her congratulations to 'Tarzan', the MMA content creator also criticized fans for consistently questioning their relationship:

"Sometimes you meet a motherf**ker you realize was your brother in another life. Some of y’all don’t understand our friendship, and I really dgaf - I’ll always be in your corner, homies for life, to the death, you freaking lunatic! Congratulations, Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA."

While Daniele has conducted interviews with several UFC stars, her videos with Strickland, whom she refers to as her best friend, notably outperform those featuring any other fighter. Their close bond was prominently evident leading up to UFC 297, as they collaborated on numerous interviews and social media content.