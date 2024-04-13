Nina-Marie Daniele responds to being called "the worst thing that has happened to the UFC media" by fan

Nina-Marie Daniele has shut down a fan who claims she's negatively impacted the MMA media industry.

Over the years, various people have separated themselves as the "face of MMA media." Recently, Marie Daniele, also known as Nina Drama, has established an impressive social media platform featuring 800,000+ YouTube subscribers, 1,900,000+ Instagram followers, and 160,000 followers on X.

Ahead of UFC 300, Marie Daniele interviewed with BMF title holder Justin Gaethje and shared a clip on Instagram. One fan took to the comment section and disapproved of her MMA media coverage:

"Nina, I say this with the utmost respect... you are, by far, the worst thing that has happened to the UFC media"

Marie Daniele responded by saying:

"Believe it or not... according to the views I'm actually the BEST one SMH"

What was the last interview posted by Nina-Marie Daniele ahead of UFC 300?

Throughout the UFC 300 fight week, Nina-Marie Daniele posted YouTube videos featuring Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and Justin Gaethje. The latest content posted was an interview with BMF title holder Gaethje, who is scheduled to defend his controversial throne against Max Holloway.

In July 2023, Gaethje made history by knocking out Dustin Poirier with a head kick for the vacant BMF title. He now looks to retain his strap against the legendary Holloway to potentially secure a UFC lightweight title shot in his next fight.

Meanwhile, Holloway hasn't fought at 155 pounds since suffering a unanimous decision loss against Poirier for the interim title in April 2019. The former UFC featherweight took more time to transform his body for his latest lightweight appearance, which could greatly benefit him against Gaethje.

'Blessed' enters UFC 300 riding a two-fight winning streak after taking Arnold Allen by unanimous decision and 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung by third-round knockout.

Saturday night's must-see event also has two more world title fights - Alex Pereira (c) vs. Jamahal Hill (light heavyweight) in the main event and Zhang Weili (c) vs. Yan Xiaonan (women's strawweight) in the co-main event.

Watch Nina-Marie Daniele's interview with Justin Gaethje below:

