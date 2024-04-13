"This is everything" - Justin Gaethje vows to deliver on "best live show on earth" against Max Holloway at UFC 300 

The upcoming UFC 300 card will feature a thrilling matchup between Justin Gaethje and former featherweight champion Max Holloway at lightweight.

Gaethje vs. Holloway will mark the third title fight on the main card as the former puts his BMF belt on the line. Gaethje spoke to UFC commentator Joe Rogan at the ceremonial weigh-ins ahead of fight night and promised to deliver a great fight.

The No.2-ranked lightweight even discussed a potential lightweight title shot against champion Islam Makhachev with a potential victory at the weekend. He said:

"This is everything. Without a win [against Max Holloway], I don't get that [lightweight title] shot. Best live show on earth tomorrow night, guarantee it! Let's go."

Check out Justin Gaethje's full comments to Joe Rogan in the clip below on X:

'The Highlight' won the BMF belt with an emphatic head kick knockout against Dustin Poirier in his last outing at UFC 291. He also won a Performance of the Night bonus for his finish and will aim to replicate that against Holloway.

There is an added incentive for Gaethje and the rest of the fighters at UFC 300 to put in a worthy performance as UFC CEO Dana White raised the performance bonuses to $300,000 for the milestone pay-per-view. White spontaneously took the call at the press conference and was goaded by all the fighters and fans, including Gaethje.

White's announcement drew a rapturous reaction from all the fighters.

Check out Dana White's performance bonus announcement at the press conference below:

Justin Gaethje jokes about coach Trevor Wittman and his love for violence

Justin Gaethje is coached by the renowned Trevor Wittman, who has trained many champions in the UFC, such as Kamaru Usman and Georges St-Pierre.

In a fun segment of 'Getting to Know UFC Fighter' with content creator Nina-Marie Daniele, Gaethje addressed Wittman's tendency to smile at all times during a fight. Gaethje also tapped into his reputation for loving violence and stated that all his team members embody the same approach.

Gaethje said:

"If he [Trevor Wittman] wasn't smiling, I would be very worried. [They say he loves violence no matter what's happening] He’s part of my team for a reason. Everybody on my team loves violence."

Check out Justin Gaethje's interview with Nina-Marie Daniele below on Instagram:

