UFC 300 weigh-ins: How much do headliners officially weigh heading into upcoming landmark pay-per-view event?

The grandiose UFC 300 pay-per-view event is scheduled to take place this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event will witness Alex Pereira defending his UFC light heavyweight championship against the former titleholder, Jamahal Hill.

The official weigh-ins for the fight card took place at the event venue in Las Vegas on Friday, April 12. Hill was the first to tip the scales, hitting the championship weight of 205 pounds. Shortly after, Pereira mirrored Hill's weight, with both fighters meeting the light heavyweight title bout limit with precision.

In the co-main event of UFC 300, reigning strawweight champion Zhang Weili will put her title on the line against fellow countrywoman Yan Xiaonan. Both Weili and Xiaonan tipped the scales at 115 pounds, officially confirming their matchup.

The official weigh-in will be followed by the UFC 300 ceremonial weigh-ins for fans at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, scheduled for 7 PM ET/4 PM PT in the United States, corresponding to a 12 AM GMT start on Saturday, April 13, in the United Kingdom.

The public event is open to all and accessible at no cost. Fans worldwide can watch the live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins on multiple platforms, such as UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram, and TikTok.

Complete results for UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill weigh-in

Main Card

Alex Pereira (205) vs. Jamahal Hill (205): light heavyweight title

Zhang Weili (115) vs. Yan Xiaonan (115): strawweight title

Justin Gaethje (156) vs. Max Holloway (156): lightweight 'BMF' title

Charles Oliveira (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (156): lightweight

Bo Nickal (186) vs. Cody Brundage (186): middleweight

Preliminary Card

Jiri Procházka (206) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (206): light heavyweight

Calvin Kattar (145.5) vs. Aljamain Sterling (146): featherweight

Holly Holm (136) vs. Kayla Harrison (136): women's bantamweight

Sodiq Yusuff (146) vs. Diego Lopes (146): featherweight

Early Preliminary Card

Jalin Turner (155.5) vs. Renato Moicano (156): lightweight

Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Marina Rodriguez (116): strawweight

Bobby Green (156) vs. Jim Miller (155.5): lightweight

Deiveson Figueiredo (135.5) vs. Cody Garbrandt (136): bantamweight

