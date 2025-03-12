Nina-Marie Daniele shares five-word reaction to linking up with Marvin Vettori ahead of UFC Vegas 104

  • home icon
By Dabeer Shah
Modified Mar 12, 2025 16:25 GMT
Marvin Vettori will fight on Saturday against Roman Dolidze [Image Credits: @ninamariedaniele on Instagram]

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori is set to make his return to the octagon after more than a year of inactivity. The Italian will face Roman Dolidze in a rematch from 2023.

Vettori made his UFC debut back in 2016 and has competed 15 times in the promotion, winning nine fights. The Italian has been among the middleweight elite for a long time and has faced off against some big names. He is a former title challenger, having fought Israel Adesanya at UFC 263.

The 31-year-old has faced big names like Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, and Paulo Costa but has struggled to come out on top in most of those fights. In his last outing, he faced Jared Cannonier at UFC Fight Night, losing the fight via decision.

The Italian will face Dolidze on Saturday, having already beaten him at UFC 286. Ahead of the fight, Vettori linked up with UFC media personality Nina-Marie Daniele. In a story post on Instagram, Daniele clicked a picture together with Vettori and wrote:

"The Italian Dream is back."

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's post below:

Screenshot of Nina-Marie Daniele's story [Image Courtesy:@ninamariedaniele on Instagram]

When Brendan Allen questioned Marvin Vettori's ranking in the middleweight division

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori has been out of the sport for more than a year now but is still ranked eighth in the middleweight rankings.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Brendan Allen questioned whether Vettori deserved his spot in the top 15 given his current situation. He said:

"I don't understand like why he's ranked where he is at. We can go resumes, we can go over a whole bunch of different things but at the end of the day, I don't understand it. I mean the guy is ranked over me, over the guy who set a record on him in his last fight two years ago."
He continued:

"So I don't see how fighting him does anything good for me if I go out there and beat fluffy how I expect to, I don't see how it does anything for me. Like, I'm still going to have to fight one or two more after him in order to get to the belt."
Check out Brendan Allen's comments below (19:57):

youtube-cover

