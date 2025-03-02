Nina-Marie Daniele shares five-word reaction as Sean Strickland catches up with rapper Vanilla Ice at a motorcycle event

Former UFC middleweight kingpin Sean Strickland was recently spotted hanging out with American rapper and actor Robert Matthew Van Winkle aka Vanilla Ice. Nina- Marie Daniele has now reacted to this union.

Outside the octagon, Strickland is an adventurer and biker who enjoys performing motorbike stunts.

In the past, 'Tarzan' has also had a motorcycle accident that left him unconscious and he had several injuries. However, that does not stop him from seeking out adrenaline by going on rides and performing stunts.

Strickland most recently went to a Monster Energy Supercross. At the venue, Strickland ran across rapper Vanilla Ice who is also a motorhead like the UFC fighter.

Strickland posted a video on Instagram following the union with the rapper, with the caption:

"Let's goo!! @vanillaiceofficial one of the real ones!! @monsterenergy... Yall don't know this but ICE is a savage on a motorcycle!!!"

Check out Sean Strickland's post with Vanilla Ice below:

Daniele commented on the post:

"A collab nobody saw coming 😂🧊🇺🇸"

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's comment below:

Nina-Marie Daniele reacts to Strickland's post [Screenshot courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Ice has learnt to ride motorbikes from a tender age. In 1985, he also won three motocross championships. However, when Ice broke his ankle during a race, he was not interested in professional racing for some time.

Presently, the rapper also has a dream garage like Strickland with some of the fastest machines in the world.

Sean Strickland tries to pull off a wheelie but fails

Ahead of UFC 312, Sean Strickland was spotted outside his residence, showing off his machines parked outside the house. 'Tarzan' also revved the bikes a few times.

Next up, on his green motorcycle, Strickland tried to pop a wheelie, which was a failed attempt as he fell from the bike. However, that did not stop the UFC fighter as he got up and tried to drift on the same machine, displaying his biking skills.

After the failed wheelie, 'Tarzan' said:

"Motorcycles are fun because they are fu**ing scary."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (8:56):

