Sean Strickland drops two-word reaction as he keeps pushing limits with motorcycle stunts despite past accidents

Sean Strickland is known for his calculated approach inside the Octagon. At UFC 312, he faced Dricus du Plessis in a five-round bout that ended in a loss for the American.

While Strickland suffered a broken nose during the fight, the matchup was more of a measured chess match than an all-out brawl. His methodical style has often allowed him to outmaneuver opponents, but against Du Plessis, it wasn’t enough to secure the judges’ nod.

Outside of competition, Strickland has a reputation for seeking out adrenaline in different ways, and riding motorcycles is one of them. Despite past accidents, including a 2023 incident where he posted a video of himself crashing his bike, he continues to test his limits on two wheels.

His latest stunt had him reacting with a simple yet telling two-word phrase:

"So Scared"

Check out the screenshot from the Instagram Story:

Screenshot of Sean Strickland riding his bike. [Image Courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

It’s a rare moment of vulnerability from a man who usually embraces chaos, but it also highlights his unshaken drive to keep pushing boundaries, no matter the risk.

Eric Nicksick publicly criticized Sean Strickland following UFC 312 disappointment

Sean Strickland’s UFC 312 performance against Dricus du Plessis left many fans and analysts underwhelmed, but no one seemed more disappointed than his longtime coach, Eric Nicksick.

In a post-fight appearance on The Aerial Helwani Show, Nicksick expressed his frustration over the fighter's approach, describing it as flat and uninspired.

Throughout the five-round battle, he struggled to find his usual aggressive rhythm, ultimately losing in his attempt to regain the middleweight title. Nicksick, who has been a key figure in Strickland’s camp for years, openly questioned whether his fighter was fully engaged at the moment.

Nicksick said:

"Oh, it was just uninspired fighting to me. It just seemed like he was sleepwalking, you know. Yeah, it was tough, man. I was just trying to dig him out of it through the rounds. I didn't know if he was trying to collect data in the beginning or if it was just a slow start or what was going on, but as the rounds began to progress, I could just tell that it just didn't feel like he was in it the way he usually is most of the time."

He also added:

"So yeah, it was tough, man. It was a tough 25 minutes to travel all the way out there. And let's not forget, this is a title fight, and I take these title fights very seriously. I don't know, I was just disappointed, man. I was disappointed with the entire outcome, the whole fight as a process. I just thought it was kind of flat."

Check out Nicksick's comments below: (1:02)

