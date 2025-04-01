Nina-Marie Daniele shares hilarious four-word reaction to Sean Strickland shooting and playing golf while asking fans to move to 'Mad Max-like Vegas'

Sean Strickland is enjoying his time outside the octagon, recently spotted shooting and playing golf in Las Vegas. This sparked a hilarious reaction from UFC interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele.

Ad

Strickland shared a video of himself engaging in the aforementioned activities on Instagram. In the caption, he encouraged fans to visit Vegas, writing:

“You all gotta move to Vegas. It's like madmax here... 600 yards.”

Check out Sean Strickland's Instagram post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

The post sparked reactions from several MMA enthusiasts, including Daniele, who responded with a hilarious four-word comment, writing:

“The nut scratcher lol.”

Check out the screenshot of Nina-Marie Daniele’s comment below:

Nina-Marie Daniele’s comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @ninamariedaniele on Instagram]

‘Tarzan’ and Daniele share a great relationship, with the former middleweight champion frequently appearing on ‘Nina Drama’s YouTube channel. The influencer has also joined Strickland for shooting sessions in the past.

Ad

As for his MMA career, Strickland fought for the middleweight title in a rematch against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 in February at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. He lost the bout via lopsided unanimous decision, a performance that received heavy criticism from the MMA community.

Sean Strickland revealed why he has developed a friendly relationship with Nina-Marie Daniele

In his X post last year, Sean Strickland explained why he gets along with Nina-Marie Daniele, emphasizing that her interviews differ from the usual MMA-focused ones.

Ad

Strickland praised her ability to cover a variety of topics, allowing fighters to showcase their personalities beyond just their careers in the octagon. He wrote:

"The first interview I did with her she didn't ask me one question about MMA and we clicked. I got tired of the same repetitive questions... This is why @ninamdrama is successful. MMA journalism is dead. I want to fight for the belt.. done. No interview! The UFC strips the identity of their fighters so they're easy to replace. Nina gives fighters a spotlight to be more than just a logo.”

Ad

Check out Sean Strickland's X post below:

Expand Tweet

Strickland currently holds an MMA record of 29-7 and will need to get back in the win column to work his way toward reclaiming the middleweight title. Recently, former champion Robert Whittaker has expressed interest in facing the American.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.