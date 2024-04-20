Nina-Marie Daniele shares one-word reaction to Jamahal Hill's quick turnaround to fight Khalil Rountree

MMA journalist Nina-Marie Daniele has shared her reaction after it was confirmed Jamahal Hill is set to return to the octagon following his UFC 300 loss to Alex Pereira.

'Sweet Dreams' faced Pereira in the main event of the historic card last weekend in a bout that marked his return from injury. Hill had previously been forced to relinquish the title after suffering from a torn Achilles tendon.

The American had promised fans an explosive finish; however, it ultimately went the way of the Brazilian, who landed his signature left hook and follow up strikes to finish Hill in the first round.

While some fans would have understood if Hill took some time away from the octagon to reflect on his recent loss, he has instead opted to jump back into the lions den later this summer. Confirmed by the UFC last night, Hill will return to face Khalil Rountree on June 29 for International Fight Week.

A majority of the reaction has been positive, with many fans heaping praise on Jamahal Hill for wanting to bounce back from his loss so quickly.

Among those positive messages was from Nina-Marie Daniele, who has struck up a friendship with Hill in recent months after interviewing him on her YouTube channel.

Daneiel shared the same sentiment as most fans, and is excited to see Hill compete once again. She wrote:

"SAVAGE @sweet_Dreams_jhill 🙌"

Check out Daniele's comment here:

Nina-Marie Daniele responds to Jamahal Hill's fight announcement

Nina-Marie Daniele responds to Sean Strickland's opinion on whether men and women can be platonic friends

Nina-Marie Daneiele has responded to Sean Strickland, after the former UFC middleweight champ claimed men and women can't be platonic friends.

Strickland, who is no stranger to sharing his opinion regardless of controversy, took to X earlier this week and stated that women aren't able to have friendships with men. He also noted that if your female partner has platonic male friends, then you shouldn't be with them. He tweeted:

"F**k no....... If your girl is hanging out with dudes, she ain't the one, my man... Time to send her back to the wild....4 billion vag**as on this earth. Go make a friend that doesn't have a dick, lmao!"

Expand Tweet

Daniele, who is close friends with Strickland and has a partner herself, then responded to the post and jokingly claimed they can't be friends anymore. She also asked Paulo Costa if he'd like to create content together, as the Brazilian is 'Tarzan's upcoming opponent. She tweeted:

"Welp! I guess Sean and I can't be friends. News to me. But hey, Paulo Costa, if you want to do a funny interview, hit me up. Alright, bye."

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's response here:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback