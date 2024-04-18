"I guess Sean Strickland and I can’t be friends!" - Nina-Marie Daniele reacts to UFC star's opinion on whether men and women can be platonic friends

Nina-Marie Daniele recently reacted to Sean Strickland sharing his opinion on platonic friendships between men and women.

Daniele is among the most well-known influencers and content creators in the mixed martial arts community. She's also popular for her off-beat and quirky fighter interviews, where she asks them outrageous questions before capitalizing on the following awkward moments.

While she's interviewed numerous fighters, her most viral content undoubtedly involves Strickland. The two have collaborated on several occasions and share a close friendship outside the professional realm.

Given that Strickland is undeniably friends with Daniele, his response to a recent fan question on social media surprised many. In an X post, 'Tarzan' answered a fan query about whether men and women can be platonic friends. Strickland wrote:

"F**k no....... If your girl is hanging out with dudes, she ain't the one, my man... Time to send her back to the wild....4 billion vag**as on this earth. Go make a friend that doesn't have a dick, lmao!"

Expand Tweet

Daniele reacted to Strickland's opinion by joking that they couldn't be friends anymore and asked 'Tarzan's' upcoming opponent Paulo Costa if he wanted to create some fun content. Reposting Strickland's tweet, she posted a video saying:

"Welp! I guess Sean and I can't be friends. News to me. But hey, Paulo Costa, if you want to do a funny interview, hit me up. Alright, bye."

Expand Tweet

When Nina-Marie Daniele shed some light on Sean Strickland's behavior with his fans

Nina-Marie Daniele accompanied Sean Strickland to Canada in January for his title fight against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada. While Strickland is widely known for his raw and outspoken personality, Daniele showed fans a different side to the former middleweight champion.

Before the event, Strickland traveled to Canada in a car with his partner and Daniele. Their journey was partly documented in the UFC Embedded: Vlog Series. During their journey, the group stopped at a store and met some fans who were unsurprisingly hyped to see the UFC star.

While Strickland signed autographs and took pictures with them, Daniele addressed the camera and shared some insights on how important fans were to him:

"He is the people's champ. He really is that guy. I've never seen Sean say no to a fan. They motivate him too, and they help him get to where he is. You don't see that a lot."

Catch Nina-Marie Daniele's comments below (1:05):

Poll : Should Nina-Marie Daniele do more video skits with Sean Strickland? Yes No 63 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback