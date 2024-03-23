Nina-Marie Daniele shares three-word reaction to Colby Covington's "America FIRST" post

Nina-Marie Daniele recently shared a three-word reaction to Colby Covington's latest Instagram post and supported his stance on issues with athletes and their support of the military.

'Chaos' did not shy away from taking aim at professional athletes and how they interact with the military and recently put them on blast again for what he believes is entitlement.

The former interim UFC welterweight champion shared a clip of his conversation with journalist Candace Owens on his Instagram account, along with 'America FIRST' as the caption, and described the key differences between himself and other athletes. He said:

"Most of these athletes in NFL, NBA, they'll go to a military base because they're getting paid to be at the military base. And then they'll go to the military base they'll only wave at the military guys, 'Oh hey, troops', And they're only there to get press and act like they're doing a good photo-op."

The post caught Daniele's attention, as she responded by supporting Covington's stance. She wrote:

"Well said, Colby"

Daniele's reaction to Covington's 'America FIRST' post [Image courtesy: @colbycovington and @ninamariedaniele - Instagram]

It will be interesting to see whether other fighters share Daniele's sentiments towards Covington's stance on athletes and their support of the military.

Colby Covington reaffirms stance on potential Ian Garry fight

It appears as though Colby Covington is sticking to his stipulations for a potential bout against Ian Garry, as he recently reaffirmed his stance on what it would take for him to agree to the fight.

The welterweight contenders have gone back and forth on social media, taking jibes at one another. Chaos recently ramped up his trash talk by responding to the Irishman. He warned 'The Future' that if he doesn't agree to the stipulations, he will shift his focus elsewhere and fight another opponent instead. He said:

"'Do what you're told' line only works when you're the A-side or Conor McGregor, not Corner McGregor...You don't dictate the terms here...Here it is one last time, agree to the stipulations...Otherwise, I'm fighting someone higher ranked this Summer."