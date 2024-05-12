Nina-Marie Daniele has a suggestion, reacting to Derrick Lewis' wide range of post-fight celebrations

Derrick Lewis' thunderous third-round knockout of Rodrigo Nascimento and subsequent post-fight celebration have drawn Nina-Marie Daniele's attention. A UFC post on Instagram shared a clip of 'The Black Beast's' most outrageous moment following UFC on ESPN 56.

After removing his UFC shorts, he reached into his underwear to remove his groin cup, before tossing it into the crowd. That, however, wasn't it. He then proceeded to flash his bare buttocks at the crowd in what was easily his most over-the-top post-fight celebration to date.

Check out Derrick Lewis' post-fight celebration:

As always, Lewis' celebration went viral, causing Daniele to pop into the comment section with a curious suggestion for what the record-breaking knockout artist should have done.

"He should've done a shoey with the cup"

A screenshot of Nina-Marie Daniele's comment on UFC celebrations

The 'shoey' that Daniele mentioned was a reference to another beloved power-puncher in the UFC heavyweight division, Tai Tuivasa. In fact, 'Bam Bam' and 'The Black Beast' have actually shared the octagon before. Unfortunately for Lewis, it ended with a loss for him via second-round knockout.

Whether Lewis will continue punctuating his wins with outrageous post-fight celebrations seems to be an open question. However, he is currently on a win-loss run of form, having not been on a win streak since 2021, when he knocked out Curtis Blaydes.

At the time, he was at the helm of a four-fight win streak. Regrettably, he has struggled to find consistency as of late, and is currently sitting outside the top 10. Though following his win over Nascimento, he may very well find himself knocking on the doors of the heavyweight top 10 once again.

Derrick Lewis had an outrageous post-fight celebration after his previous win

Prior to beating Rodrigo Nascimento, Derrick Lewis had lost to Jailton Almeida in disheartening fashion. Though before that, he had scored one of the greatest knockouts of his career by flattening another Brazilian in Marcos Rogerio de Lima, within 33 seconds, and with a flying knee no less.

Check out Derrick Lewis' post-fight celebration at UFC 291 (0:50):

After doing so, 'The Black Beast' celebrated by removing his UFC shorts and performing a chop crop to the delight of the crowd. It was a callback to his now legendary 'balls hot' post-fight interview from UFC 229.