"Nipples like cigars" - Conor McGregor heaps praise on "God's creation" Mike Tyson ahead of Jake Paul boxing match 

Conor McGregor recently heaped some high-handed praise on Mike Tyson just before the boxing legend's fight against Jake Paul. The former two-division UFC champion called 'Iron Mike' a true creation of God and lauded his physical state.

Tyson and Paul are booked to throw down in the squared circle at the AT&T Stadium in Texas this weekend. Ahead of their highly anticipated bout, Tyson shared his thoughts on facing Paul during a backstage interview with his son.

Immediately after their conversation ended, Tyson turned around and walked back with his rear-end in plain view of the camera. While the camera soon panned away, many found the moment hilarious. Referencing the moment in an X post, McGregor heaped praise on Tyson's prowess and wrote:

"A solid bu**ocks, nipples like cigars, knockout power. Mike is truly God’s creation! God bless Iron Mike!"

Conor McGregor places fight bet on Mike Tyson to beat Jake Paul

It appears Conor McGregor put his money where his mouth is and placed a hefty bet on Mike Tyson to beat Jake Paul. It's no secret that Paul and McGregor have never gotten along and spare no opportunity to fire shots at each other.

Given their heated rivalry, it's no surprise that McGregor is backing Tyson to beat Paul via knockout in their fight. With the UFC 309 event taking place later this weekend, the Irishman also wagered on Jon Jones to beat Stipe Miocic in their main event heavyweight title fight. In an X post, McGregor wrote:

"My two fight bets this weekend! Tyson KO, Jones Stoppage. $1million double on @Duelbits."

