“No.1 contender fight” - Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan’s simultaneous Instagram announcements spark buzz amongst MMA fans

The lightweight landscape is buzzing after Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan both took to Instagram this week, hinting at potential returns and reigniting speculation about a dream clash between the two contenders.

Fresh off his impressive first-round knockout of Beneil Dariush at UFC Austin, Tsarukyan boldly challenged Oliveira, urging the former champion to determine the next challenger to Islam Makhachev's lightweight throne.

This callout, paired with both fighters' Instagram post about getting back in action soon, has sent MMA fans into a frenzy.

Oliveira, the charismatic submission specialist, is hungry to reclaim his lost belt, while Tsarukyan, the rising Armenian star, is eager to prove his place among the elite. Meanwhile, fans were quick to share their excitement and predictions about the potential clash on social media.

One of the fans said:

"Number one contender fight, basically confirms Islam and Gaethje,"

Other fans said:

"Charles should be fighting for the belt again."

"Man LW needs some fresh faces at the top, becoming a very stagnant division"

"If Charles beat this arman its time to put him on goat list tbh his resume is crazy"

"Charles does bad things to Arman, I don't see a way for Arman to win this"

"That's a hype fight !"

Check out the comments below:

Dustin Poirier weighs in on a potential Islam Makahchev vs. Charles Oliveira rematch

The lightweight landscape is buzzing with the possibility of Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2, a rematch that could settle the score after their canceled UFC 294 clash. While Dana White remains coy about the official booking, Dustin Poirier offered his insights on the potential showdown.

Poirier, who knows Oliveira's capabilities firsthand, believes the Brazilian has the skills to dethrone Makhachev. However, he emphasizes the importance of 'Do Bronx's mental state:

"If Oliveira's mindset is in it, if he's the same guy who fought me, who fought Chandler, I think he can win that fight. I don't think he wanted to fight [against Islam Makhachev] in that title fight. It looked like he didn't want to be there, he quit on himself, it looked like. That's my opinion. I know personally he has the skills to beat the best guys in the world... It's just if he gets his mindset locked in, ready to go, I think he can beat him."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (08:32 mark):