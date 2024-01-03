“No competition left for you” - Chingiz Allazov already hard at work at the dawn of the New Year

Chingiz Allazov had a great year in 2023, as he became the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion after beating former world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn in January 2023 at ONE Fight Night 6 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Seven months later, he successfully defended his world championship against archrival Marat Grigorian via unanimous decision in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 in August 2023, which went down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to retain his coveted belt and remain as the division’s king heading into 2024.

Speaking of 2024, the 30-year-old Azerbaijani-Belarusian champion welcomed the new year grinding in the gym, as he posted a short clip on his Instagram account recently, which greeted his fans with the caption: (as translated in English)

“Let's start 2024”

In the video, ‘Chinga’ was seen working on his stamina, endurance, and a few techniques by doing multiple drills in the gym. This hard work and dedication shown by the featherweight kickboxing champ have allowed him to amass a record of five wins (with three TKO/KOs) and one loss under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Chingiz Allazov could welcome new challengers for his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in 2024

After a great success in the previous calendar year by beating two of the best fighters in his division, Superbon and Grigorian, Allazov is open to new challengers for his 26-pound golden belt. Potential next opponents for him are the other three ranked challengers in the division: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, and Giorgio Petrosyan.

The featherweight kickboxing king also has the option to go for another world title by crossing over to Muay Thai and challenging Tawanchai, or move up in the lightweight division to challenge ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, Regian Eersel, and potentially achieve champ-champ status.