"No Diddy" - MMA X reacts to concerning Jon Jones footage from Thailand

Jon Jones is currently in Thailand, and footage of his antics has caused some concern amongst fans. Jones has been involved in numerous incidents with law enforcement in the past, and having been known to use hard drugs like cocaine, fans were left speculating the worst after seeing his recent footage.

The New York native was recently announced to be coaching alongside fellow MMA legend Nate Diaz in a Russian spin-off of the UFC's 'The Ultimate Fighter' reality show. Filming for the show will take place in Thailand, and a video of him riding on the back of a scooter was uploaded to X by @ChampRDS, who wrote:

"Jon Jones enjoying his time in Thailand"

Check out Jon Jones' video below:

Jones' behaviour, which included pulling the scooter driver's hair, saw fans speculate that he may be partying again. Combat sports account @ParryPunch poked fun at 'Bones' by making a P. Diddy-related joke, writing:

"No Diddy"

@CJIS_POSTS wrote:

"Don't do drugs kids"

Other fans wrote:

"Dude sniffing his hair like it's coacine"

"Jones in Thailand is like a recovering coke head going to Colombia"

"Bro needs to fight Tommy asap"

"He'll get injured on that bike and they still won't make him vacate"

Check out more fan comments below:

Fan reactions

Fans were also swift to criticize Jones for his continual delay in negotiating a deal to unify the heavyweight title against Tom Aspinall. The British fighter holds the interim title, whilst 'Bones' has the 'undisputed' belt.

The two-division UFC champion has expressed little interest in fighting Aspinall, claiming that a win over the interim champion would not do anyting for Jones' legacy. Despite this, fans continue to call out the American for his position, and have called for him to vacate the title if he will not face Aspinall.

'Bones' has been accused of ducking the Manchester-native by fans, as well as by Aspinall, but there appears to be no movement with regards to negotiations for a heavyweight unification bout to take place.

