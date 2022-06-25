"No f***ing way" - UFC champion finds it hard to believe that Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury are brothers

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling found it difficult to grasp that Tyson and Tommy Fury are brothers.He took it upon himself to analyze Fury’s upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul, which is scheduled to take place on August 6 at Madison Square Garden.

In his most recent YouTube video, the UFC fighter didn’t hide his shock upon learning that Tommy and undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury are related as they doesn’t look alike:

“Who’s his brother? [After hearing that Tyson Fury is Tommy’s brother].Is Tommy Fury’s brother? There’s no f***** way.Those guy’s doesn’t look nothing alike.”

Watch Aljamain Sterling's reaction upon learning about Tyson Fury being Tommy’s brother in the video below:

The UFC title holder went on to state that Tommy Fury can’t afford to lose to the YouTube personality having these family ties.

Jake Paul sports an unblemished 5-0 boxing record. However, he has been criticized for avoiding a fight with a legitimate boxer despite having faced former MMA fighters. This will be the first time that he will square off against someone with a boxing background.

Paul and Fury were previously scheduled to fight in December last year, but the Englishman withdrew from the bout due to medical issues. He was replaced by Tyron Woodley, who rematched Paul after losing to him in August via a judges’ decision. The former UFC fighter was knocked out in the sixth round.

SHOWTIME Boxing @ShowtimeBoxing



He scores the KO win in the 6th round to stay unbeaten



#PaulWoodley @jakepaul JUST PUT THE WOOD IN WOODLEYHe scores the KO win in the 6th round to stay unbeaten .@jakepaul JUST PUT THE WOOD IN WOODLEY 😳He scores the KO win in the 6th round to stay unbeaten 💥#PaulWoodley https://t.co/kxr4rG0SNB

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is in Henry Cejudo’s crosshairs

The New Yorker has held the championship gold since March 2021 when he won the trophy by disqualification after an illegal knee strike from his opponent, Petr Yan. The two met again at UFC 273 with Sterling defending the belt by judges’ split decision.

The victory led to Henry Cejudo calling him out as the former champion aims to regain the belt upon his return. Sterling and Cejudo extended verbal jabs via social media with ’Triple C’ posting a recent training video:

“You can act @funkmastermma but you can’t hide! The comeback is real 🔪💀 🏆🏆🏆@dopamineo_world”

The New York native replied:

“Your face and your belly are screaming two different things. It’s confusing me.”

You can see the exchange below:

Henry Cejudo announced his retirement during a post-fight interview, after he defended his bantaweight title against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 back on May 9, 2020.

Cejudo re-entered the USADA testing pool as it’s mandatory for all active fighters and he looks to be in the midst of preparations for his return. He may have to wait to get his chance to regain the championship as it is rumored that Sterling will face off against T.J. Dillashaw in September.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far