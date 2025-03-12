“No food, no drinks” - Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon pushes his body to its limits while training during Ramadan

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is as determined to win as he is religiously devout.

The Thai megastar is on the final stages of his training camp ahead of his flyweight kickboxing super fight against Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 172 on March 23 at Saitama Super Arena.

While preparing for fights isn't new to Rodtang, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion now trained with a specific caveat.

Although he's in the middle of training camp, Rodtang has to fast from sunrise to sunset during the holy month of Ramadan.

This year's Ramadan started on March 1 and would end on March 29, fully overlapping with ONE 172 and its fight week.

Nevertheless, Rodtang pushes through to prepare for his highly anticipated barnburner against Takeru.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon said in a video package ONE Championship shared on Instagram:

"First Ramadan, no drinking, no water, no eating... Oh so good, Ramadan. Ramadan, not easy."

To alleviate his fatigue, Rodtang had his wife Aida pour water all over him during training while making sure not a single drop got in his mouth.

Rodtang has been in training camp for almost two months now, putting his body to its limits in hopes of delivering another highlight reel matchup in his 19th match in ONE Championship.

Considered one of the greatest strikers of his generation, Rodtang is an impressive 16-1 in his Muay Thai and kickboxing fights in ONE Championship.

Rodtang also held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship from 2019 to 2024, with his reign ending unceremoniously on the scales when he was stripped of the gold after failing to make weight in his world title defense against Jacob Smith.

Despite the emotional toll he went through after losing his world title, Rodtang dominated Smith for the comfortable unanimous decision win at ONE 169.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon tells of the magnitude of his super fight against Takeru Segawa

Rodtang Jitmuangnon knows his matchup against Takeru Segawa fully deserves its super fight status.

Speaking to the media during his ONE 172 open workout, Rodtang said his fight against the Japanese kickboxing legend is on a deep personal level.

He also described his looming match as one of the biggest fights in combat sports history:

"This fight is very important for me. I think ONE Championship has put together the best and biggest fight of all time.”

