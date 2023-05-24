The CEO of No Limit George Rose said that he would hire extra security as rivals Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira would be in attendance at the Parker vs. Opelu boxing event. Rose said that he'd need to hire 'an extra security guard or three' to prevent a possible clash between the combat sports rivals.

Here's what he said:

"[Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira attending the event] mean that I'll have to hire an extra security guard or three."

No Limit CEO George Rose on beefing up security at his event [Image courtesy: @maineventtv (Facebook)]

In the end, however, there was no need for extra security as the kickboxing and MMA rivals did not end up clashing. The main event featuring Joseph Parker vs. Faiga Opelu resulted in a first-round KO victory for the Kiwi fighter Parker.

No Limit is an Australia-based boxing promotion that was established 10 years ago in New South Wales. The promotion has an exclusive broadcast rights deal with Fox Sports Australia, with a bid to put together 11 boxing events per year.

Will there be a fifth clash between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira? Alexander Volkanovski weighs in

According to UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, Israel Adesanya and his arch rival Alex Pereira will meet for a fifth time in their combat sports careers. In an interview with The MMA Fan Podcast, 'The Great' said that the kickboxing-tuned-MMA duo would probably duke it out for the second time in MMA at light heavyweight.

Here's what Volkanovski said about a pentalogy bout between Alex Pereira and 'Israel Adesanya:

"I think it will happen. I think it’s just not something that’s going to happen right away. Obviously, three fights back to back isn’t always good. Like we’ve seen it before, but you don’t really want them like that, so for them to agree, if he (Pereira) wants to go up, say, win the light heavyweight title, and then they fight for like champ-champ. Like, obviously the fight could be massive. Whether that’s what the UFC is planning on doing, I don’t know. I do think that would be pretty clever."

Skip to 25:28 for Alexander Volkanovski on 'Israel Adesanya' vs. 'Alex Pereira 5 :

Alexander Volkanovski last fought Islam Makhachev at in February at UFC 284, where he lost for the first time in his promotional career. Despite losing to the Dagestani, and much to the surprise of everyone watching, 'The Great' showed excellent wrestling-defense, and top notch scrambling as well as scrimmage ability.

Even though Volkanovski lost the fight to Islam Makhachev, he is ranked above the Dagestani champion in the men's P4P rankings. At featherweight, Alexander Volkanovski is undefeated and undisputed.

