"No more Mr. Nice Guy" - Conor McGregor reinforces trash-talking persona is back in message to WWE fans

Conor McGregor has once again reinforced that his trash-talking persona is back, whilst simultaneously acknowledging the WWE fans.

McGregor responded to a tweet put forth by fellow Irish sports-entertainer and WWE superstar Finn Balor. Balor is currently one of the top-tier performers in the WWE realm. Balor sent out a tweet that contained an image of Conor McGregor, Triple H, and Finn Balor action figures in the WWE ring together. Furthermore, Triple H too has weighed in on the story,

No more mr. nice guy! https://t.co/f9SNFts0vq — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 26, 2021

The MMA legend and UFC megastar responded to Finn Balor’s aforementioned tweet, reiterating that he’s not going to be ‘Mr. Nice Guy’ anymore. McGregor’s assertion on Twitter – of not being Mr. Nice Guy anymore – comes just days after his Instagram post wherein he’d shared the same message.

The vast majority of MMA fans and experts believe that Conor McGregor’s Instagram post a few days back, as well as the tweet he sent out today, are evidence of the fact that his notorious trash-talking persona is set to make a return to the UFC.

Conor McGregor’s world-famous trash-talking skills weren’t a part of his approach in the buildup to his recent UFC 257 (January 2021) lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier. In fact, even the fight before this, his UFC 246 (January 2020) welterweight bout against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, witnessed an incredibly respectful version of McGregor leading up to the fight.

On that note, Conor McGregor’s respectful approach towards his UFC opponents has garnered him mixed results thus far, as he dominantly defeated Cerrone via first-round TKO but was viciously stopped by Poirier via second-round TKO.

The last time Conor McGregor chose to unleash his trash-talking avatar was in the lead-up to his UFC 229 (October 2018) grudge match against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Was Conor McGregor teasing a WWE match against Finn Balor?

Conor McGregor is sports-entertainment personified

Conor McGregor is no stranger to the WWE. McGregor has often taken shots at WWE superstars in the past, time and again insinuating that he’d dominate the WWE if he ever chooses to compete there.

The WWE superstars, on their part, have consistently fired back at Conor McGregor. They’ve also challenged him to come test the waters in the professional wrestling-based sports-entertainment world of the WWE.

One of these WWE superstars who has often engaged in online interactions with Conor McGregor is WWE superstar and reigning NXT champion Finn Balor. When McGregor had retired from MMA back in 2019, Balor sent out a tweet, welcoming McGregor to WWE’s biggest annual event, WrestleMania.

Certain sections of the combat sports and pro wrestling worlds believe that Conor McGregor and Finn Balor were, in fact, teasing a match against one another.