"No need to make Makhachev an invincible superhero" - Arman Tsarukyan rubbishes idea of making "special preparations" for lightweight title fight

Arman Tsarukyan defeated Charles Oliveira via split decision on the main card of UFC 300, establishing himself as the top contender in the lightweight division. He will likely face the winner of the UFC 302 title bout between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier. 'Ahalkalakets' recently questioned the notion that the lightweight champion is invincible.

Speaking to KPSport, in comments shared by Championship Rounds, the No.1-ranked lightweight was asked if he will have special preparations if he faces Makhachev, responding:

"It was people who came up with the idea in their heads that Islam is special. The same person, but they made him an undefeated champion. Although he also lost, he was also knocked out. We are all human, we can all lose. There is no need to make Makhachev an invincible superhero."

Tsarukyan is referring to Makhachev's first-round knockout loss to Adriano Martins in his second career bout in the UFC, all the way back at UFC 192 in October 2015. If the pair share the octagon, it would mark a rematch of their UFC Fight Night 149 bout in April 2019, which was the No.1-ranked lightweight's promotional debut.

While Makhachev won the bout via unanimous decision, many believe Tsarukyan, who took the bout on short notice and was just 22 years old at the time, gave him his toughest test. The pair won Fight of the Night honors.

Arman Tsarukyan previously questioned Islam Makhachev's invincibility

Arman Tsarukyan previously revealed that he does not view Islam Makhachev as invincible during an interview with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier. Speaking to the former double champ, who is teammates with the lightweight champion at American Kickboxing Academy, 'Ahalkalakets' stated:

"Islam, he's a very good, well-rounded fighter, but I feel like I can beat him. Everybody thinks he's unbeatable or no one can beat him and I don't know why people don't believe someone can beat Islam. I don't know. I don't think so. Yeah, he's good, but in the top level, everybody can beat him."

He added:

"This is [a] fight. Maybe, you're not ready for that day or you got sick or you don't cut weight very well and that day you feel bad. So, a close fight with Islam versus [Alexander] Volkanovski. Islam looked bad. He didn't look good. My opinion, he looked bad because of jet lag. You see, a lot of details can make sense."

Tsarukyan had the opportunity to face Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 302. However, he turned down the bout, citing his disinterest in not having a full camp. Instead, the lightweight champion will defend his belt against Dustin Poirier, with the No.1-ranked lightweight likely to face the winner.