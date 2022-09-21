"No one cares" - Fans underwhelmed by report claiming Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather 2 confirmed for 2023

Conor McGregor's one-off boxing match against Floyd Mayweather was key moment in his illustrious career.

While McGregor hasn't stepped inside the UFC octagon since July 2021, reports have emerged that a sequel fight with Mayweather is in the works. SPORTbible announced on Twitter that the undefeated boxing legend has confirmed a second fight against his former Irish foe:

"BREAKING: Floyd Mayweather confirms he will fight Conor McGregor again"

While that may be good news for McGregor's bank account balance, fans were quick to groan at the prospect of a crossover rematch:

"He must be broke"

"Money is the focus not the victory"

Fans also expressed disinterest in another fight between the two combat sports legends:

"No one cares"

"McGregor is finished, no one wants to see this."

Other fans lamented the state of boxing.

"Boxing has is just a farce now with old pros who can't retire and Youtubers thinking they can fight. Add on top the ridiculous cost of PPVs and it's no wonder boxing is dying"

Meanwhile, a small minority of fans named an unlikely opponent for Floyd Mayweather in YouTuber Deji, the younger brother of KSI. There are growing reports of an exhibition match between the two but nothing concrete has materialized as of now:

"He knows his gonna win cause mcgregor has not been himself since 2016, his scared to face Deji dats the ting [laughing emoji]"

Floyd Mayweather says Conor McGregor 'doesn't really hit hard'

Long past his professional boxing days, Floyd Mayweather does not believe in taking risks in any of his exhibition matches. 'Money' addressed his approach in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Mayweather clearly explained his position on the fights he is open to and those he will not consider:

"I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment. So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don't really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don't really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself."

'Money' slid in a dig towards his former opponent Conor McGregor as he hinted towards a lack of power from non-boxing opponents. He may also have been referring to his fight with YouTuber Logan Paul, who by Mayweather's own admission was better than expected.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor continues his preparations towards a return to the octagon after a long hiatus. 'The Notorious' has been out due to an injury suffered in the second of his back-to-back losses against Dustin Poirier last year.

