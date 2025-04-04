“No one knows” - Roman Kryklia says anything could happen in world title defense against Lyndon Knowles in Bangkok

Roman Kryklia believes it's highly unpredictable when two massive knockout monsters cross paths between the ropes.

The two-sport king will have such a predicament when he defends his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title against Lyndon Knowles in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30 on Friday at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with Nick Atkin, Kryklia said he can't predict exactly what will happen when he takes on the multi-time WBC Muay Thai heavyweight world champion in Bangkok.

Roman Kryklia, however, promised that he and Knowles would deliver a fitting show in front of their passionate fanbase.

"No one knows. This is the most interesting side of martial arts, of the fights- no one knows what will happen, especially in heavyweight. So I'm looking forward to what it will be," said Kryklia.

The towering Ukrainian giant stands at an intimidating 6-foot-7, but his sheer size belies an incredible athleticism rarely seen in fighters of his stature.

Kryklia is the definition of power, with five knockouts in ONE Championship, but he doesn't rely purely on his strength to get the job done.

The 33-year-old blinds his opponents with uncanny speed and precision, often throwing them off their rhythm during fights.

Kryklia, who also holds the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world title, is a perfect 6-0 in ONE Championship and is coming off a sublime second-round knockout finish of Alex Roberts at ONE Fight Night 17.

ONE Fight Night 30 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Kryklia's entire interview below:

Roman Kryklia reveals the secret to his insane success

Roman Kryklia has looked unbeatable throughout his run in ONE Championship, and one key factor is his versatility.

The two-sport world champion has no problems jumping between Muay Thai and kickboxing since he's been training an interesting amalgamation of the two disciplines since he was young.

He said in an interview with ONE Championship:

"My prep hasn’t changed all that much. My coach’s system is rooted in traditional Muay Thai with a strong kickboxing influence, so I’ve always been comfortable switching between both sports.”

