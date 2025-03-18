“No one should miss ONE 172” - Tawanchai says ONE’s megaevent in Japan will have the greatest collection of martial artists

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai touts ONE Championship's scheduled event in Japan this week as a monumental gathering of top martial artists and that fans should take heed.

The "Home of Martial Arts" returns to the "Land of the Rising Sun" for the second straight year with ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23. The venue is the famed Saitama Super Arena and features 14 top martial arts matches.

Among them is the battle for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title between Tawanchai and Japanese star Masaaki Noiri, which will serve as the co-headlining bout.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout shared his thoughts on the marquee event, including what is in store for him.

Tawanchai said:

"I would like to stress that no one should miss ONE 172 in Japan because I’m pretty sure there will be a surprise in store for you from me and everyone has to wait and see for that, both for the Japanese fans and the Thai fans. So please tune in."

Watch the interview below:

Tawanchai goes for two-sport glory at ONE 172

At ONE 172, Tawanchai PK Saenchai is out to achieve two-sport glory by adding the interim featherweight kickboxing world title to the division's Muay Thai gold already in his possession.

Entering the match against Masaaki Noiri, he is coming off an impressive second-round TKO victory over fellow Thai superstar Superbon to retain the featherweight Muay Thai world title. Incidentally, Superbon is the reigning kickboxing king in the division.

ONE 172 will mark the third time that Tawachai is competing in kickboxing under ONE Championship. He won his previous two matches over Davit Kiria of Georgia and Jo Nattawut of Thailand in 2023 by TKO and decision, respectively.

Noiri, a former two-division K-1 champion, meanwhile, scored a breakthrough ONE victory in his last fight in January after dropping his first two matches.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

