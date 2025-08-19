  • home icon
  • "No one’s ever going to beat him" - Max Holloway admits he feared Khamzat Chimaev would shatter his UFC record

By Nilaav Gogoi
Published Aug 19, 2025 12:47 GMT
Max Holloway (left) reacts to Khamzat Chimaev
Max Holloway (left) reacts to Khamzat Chimaev's (right) UFC 319 fight. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Khamzat Chimaev recently delivered a dominating performance that seemed to concern Max Holloway regarding his record for the most strikes landed in a UFC fight.

'Borz' faced Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight championship at UFC 319 last weekend, where he landed a total of 574 strikes as per UFC stats. Holloway currently holds the record with 581 strikes, achieved during his victory over Calvin Kattar in 2021.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Holloway shared his live reaction to Chimaev's fight against du Plessis, where he expressed his worry about the possibility of his record being broken:

"He's going to beat me for the most significant strikes landed. He's going to have a thousand, and no one's ever going to beat him. Unreal!"

Check out the post below:

When Max Holloway predicted Khamzat Chimaev to lose against Robert Whittaker

Before defeating Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev faced Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. The fight garnered significant attention, as many, including Max Holloway, believed Whittaker could neutralize Chimaev.

During a discussion on the MIGHTYcast, Holloway shared his prediction for the bout, saying:

"It’s a five-rounder. We’ve seen Khamzat get tired in three rounds, he should be training for five rounds, we all know. But it’s still his first one. Robert’s been fighting five rounds forever, that guy is just a vet. A legend, an OG of the sport. I think if he goes out there with that anti-wrestling mindset and doesn’t get held down too much, I think he can land something."

In the opening round of the fight at UFC 308, Chimaev submitted Whittaker via rear-naked choke to come out as the victor.

