How many times did Max Holloway hit Calvin Kattar in their fight?

Max Holloway v Alexander Volkanovski
Max Holloway v Alexander Volkanovski
Danish Ansari
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jan 17, 2022 12:01 AM IST
News

Max Holloway gave Calvin Kattar a bludgeoning for the ages when the two squared off in a featherweight slugfest in January 2021. Holloway showcased his striking prowess as he bombarded Kattar with an absurd number of strikes during their five-round battle.

'Blessed' landed a total of 445 significant strikes from 744 attempts compared to Kattar's 133 significant shots from 283 attempts. This resulted in a 59% accuracy rate for Holloway and 47% for his opponent. The fight recorded the most significant strikes landed by a fighter in a UFC contest.

Max Holloway becomes first UFC fighter to land over 3,000 strikes

After landing the highest number of significant strikes in a fight, Holloway achieved yet another impressive feat by becoming the first fighter in the promotion's history to land over 3,000 strikes.

The Hawaiian fighter achieved this milestone when he landed a total of 251 strikes (230 significant) in his latest battle against Yair Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 197. The overall count of Holloway's strikes landed currently sits at 3,056.

Every fighter in UFC history to land over 3,000 total strikes, in one picture #UFCVegas42 https://t.co/TxQwmIToSY
Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) is now the first and only fighter in UFC history to land 3,000 total strikes. After #UFCVegas42, Holloway has connected a total of 3,056 strikes in the @UFC.Max Holloway: 3056Georges St-Pierre: 2591Frankie Edgar: 2479Nate Diaz: 2386Jon Fitch: 2185

After the impressive performance against the Mexican, Holloway was awarded a featherweight title shot against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 272. However, he had to withdraw from the bout after aggravating a previous injury.

According to ESPN MMA, 'Blessed' pulled out of the championship fight just days after agreeing to take on Volkanovski in Las Vegas on March 5. The report read:

"Former UFC champion Max Holloway will not be able to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title in March after aggravating a prior injury Thursday, sources told ESPN. The aggravation occurred just days after Holloway, 30, accepted a trilogy bout against Volkanovski that was set to headline UFC 272 on March 5 in Las Vegas. Holloway informed the promotion of his withdrawal Thursday, sources said. UFC has not made an official announcement on changes to the event or Holloway's injury. There is no official time frame for Holloway's return."
Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) has been forced to withdraw from Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) trilogy after re-aggravating a previous injury. Happened just days after he accepted. More details here. espn.com/mma/story/_/id…

Max Holloway dropped the featherweight title to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245 via unanimous decision. He fought 'The Great' for a second time at UFC 251, losing again, this time via split decision.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
