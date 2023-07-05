"No one wants to meet you. How are you out of jail" - Andrew Tate's dig at Drake's painted nails backfires on social media

Andrew Tate, an outspoken social media personality and flag bearer for toxic masculinity has ignited fierce debates on social media with his controversial views on gender stereotypes. Known for his unapologetic and crude stance, Tate's provocative statements have drawn both support and condemnation from diverse sections on the internet.

'Cobra' holds strong reservations about men redefining gender stereotypes in fashion and defying the cultural construction of masculinity. Andrew Tate recently lashed out at influential Canadian rapper Drake for posting images of his painted pink nails. Tate wrote on Twitter:

"Theres a reason I deny meeting all the famous people who try to meet me."

The tweet did not sit well with the legion of Drake followers, who lashed out at Andrew Tate for his seemingly bigotry views. One fan questioned:

"No one wants to meet you. How are you out of jail."

"No one wants to meet you. How are you out of jail."

Another fan wrote:

"So you have this saved in your phone or you know where to find it and found it just for this occasion. Either way, it’s sus!"

"So you have this saved in your phone or you know where to find it and found it just for this occasion. Either way, it's sus!"

Yet some others wrote:

"Drake wouldn't want to meet him. Drake is a superstar, a legend, a generational talent. Why would Drake want to meet with him? What would they talk about?"

Yet some others wrote:



Drake is a superstar, a legend, a generational talent.



"Drake wouldn't want to meet him. Drake is a superstar, a legend, a generational talent. Why would Drake want to meet with him? What would they talk about?"

"Oh great, because Andrew Tate's opinion on Drake's Painted Nails is exactly what the world needs right now."

Check out some of the reactions below:

"Yeah right. Lmao Drake definitely not meeting with that man. Just cant see it."

"Ain't no way the big boss drake would ever want to meet tater tot😂 he don't know you lil bro"

"He getting upset over painted nails but not upset about his case 😂"

"People really be out here making moutains out of molehills. Sometimes a guy can be secure with his sexuality and maybe just bored…not a fan of either Drake or Tate…Clout chase much Tate???"

"I bet Drake is very sad that he didn't get to meet Andrew Tate 😭 he 20x more successful than Andrew tate will ever be"

"Why would drake want to meet with him is the question?"

"drake about to respond with a diss song"

Andrew Tate claims imprisonment derailed potential fights against Jake or Logan Paul

Andrew Tate was on the brink of securing lucrative boxing bouts against Jake Paul or his older brother Logan before being arrested in December 2022. Despite facing serious charges of human trafficking and rape, Tate has maintained his innocence, denying the charges completely.

Meanwhile, he claims that the imprisonment derailed his plans to box either of the Paul brothers. Tate also recognized the contribution of the Paul brothers for breathing new life into boxing, expressing regret over missed opportunities of competing against the YouTube stars.

Speaking in a recent interview on Anything Goes with James English, Tate stated:

“It was all organized then I went to jail. This trial might last two or three years and then I’ll be 40, then it’s pretty much too late. At 36 I could still do it, I could still teach them all a lesson now. Fair play to them, they are young guys who are bringing life back into boxing and it’s good."

Tate added:

“I wanted to jump back in there and teach them all a lesson. There were some big fights on the cards for me being organized in November. I said to them ‘Look, I don’t give a s**t about pay-per-view and gate tickets, I want X-amount of million upfront’. I expected them to say no but they didn’t, I was like ‘That’s a lot of money!"

Catch Andrew Tate's comments below (1:29:00):

