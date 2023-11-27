“No problem, back to back” – Jonathan Di Bella willing to defend title in quick succession against Rui Botelho and Zhang Peimian

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is raring to go following his return to the Circle in October.

After defending his title against Danial Williams, the Canadian-Italian athlete is eager to secure his next title defense as soon as possible, with two clear contenders as potential opponents.

Looking to make a quick turnaround, he has been targeting both Zhang Peimian and Rui Botelho after the two contenders met at ONE Fight Night 16. Portugal’s Botelho got his hand raised on the night in a controversial decision on November 3 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Jonathan Di Bella said that he is open to facing both men instead of waiting for a clear number one contender In an interview with the South China Morning Post:

“I'll give them both a shot. And I'll fight them back to back. I know Rui is out until February [because of his ear]. But I'll give Zhang a shot and Rui a shot. No problem, back to back.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Di Bella doesn’t want to wait for a clear No.1 contender

ONE Championship fans were likely tuning into ONE Fight Night 16 hoping that Peimian would secure the title shot by beating Botelho.

He and the champion have unfinished business following their vacant title fight that went down as one of the best contests seen inside the Circle throughout 2022.

With a win over his Portuguese opponent, the rematch would have been set in stone for both men. But the controversial outcome has left Jonathan Di Bella without a clear and obvious opponent.

To his credit, he is happy to play the role of hunter rather than waiting for his next challenge to seek him out.

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 16 via the free event replay.