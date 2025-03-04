"No more talking just fighting" - Magomed Ankalaev makes bold declaration ahead of Alex Pereira title fight at UFC 313

Top light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev will face champion Alex Pereira at UFC 313 on March 8, and the Russian is confident of emerging victorious.

Ankalaev made his UFC debut in 2018 and has since fought 15 times for the promotion. The Russian has accumulated 11 wins in that time and is currently unbeaten across his last 13 fights.

In his last outing at UFC 308, Ankalaev defeated Aleksandar Rakic by decision, hence confirming his spot as the number one contender.

Ankalaev has had a chance to win gold before at UFC 282 against Jan Blachowicz. The 32-year-old suffered heavy damage to his calf in the earlier rounds but fought back by displaying his dominant wrestling skills. The fight ended in a draw, leaving Ankalaev frustrated. The Dagestan native possesses an all-round skills set, which will test the Brazilian champion to the fullest.

In a post on X by Ankalaev, he asserted that he will become champion on Saturday night and is no longer interested in talking. He wrote:

"Saturday, I am fighting the world champion and I am the contender Inshallah. I will make history. No more talking just fighting. @UFC313"

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's post below:

UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev details how Alex Pereira will struggle against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev believes Magomed Ankalaev has all the required skills to beat the champion Alex Pereira and capture light heavyweight gold.

Evloev, who beat former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in his last outing, gave his prediction for the matchup while speaking to Home of Fight. He said:

"Ankalaev, he's good enough to beat this guy and Pereira usually do not like defend himself very well because he believe his power and he just go through. But Ankalaev is different. He have high-level skills, big experience of amateur MMA, and he's a monster in professional MMA. So we will see next champion."

Check out Movsar Evloev's comments below:

