“No time limit, no 10 count, no tap out” - Sean Strickland reveals hardcore sparring session demands after contact from Bryce Hall’s manager

Sean Strickland recently put Bryce Hall and his manager on blast, revealing his demands for their sparring session.

The former UFC middleweight champion and the influencer have been at odds with each other and involved in an ongoing social media feud. Strickland recently took to his X account and revealed that Hall's manager had contacted him regarding a sparring session.

'Tarzan' clearly denied the request of the sparring session being a civil encounter and described his intentions should the influencer show up. He mentioned that since it would take place in his gym, they would be competing under his rules and detailed what Hall would be in for. He wrote:

"His manager called my people to set up some sparring.. and be civil about it lmao. You don't get that privilege @BryceHall. It's in my gym, with my people and I'll tell you when you're fu**ing done, no time limit. no 10 count, no tap out.. I'll tell you when you're done...pu**y."

Strickland's tweet regarding Hall [Image courtesy: @SStricklandMMA - X]

It will be interesting to see whether Hall goes through with the sparring session with Strickland, especially with how heated their social media feud has become.

Sean Strickland blasts Brendan Schaub for saying sparring session with Sneako being orchestrated

Sean Strickland recently sounded off on Brendan Schaub after the former TUF runner-up claimed that he believes the UFC orchestrated his sparring session against streamer Sneako.

The former middleweight champion took to X and responded to Schaub by noting that the influencer appeared to want to continue. He mentioned that the ex-UFC star has become soft and then took a jibe at his performances inside the octagon. He said:

"When did the world become so fu**ing soft? They use to let kids box in HS. They use to raise men! "Why did you stop it" that was the most badass thing sneako has ever said. So he got hit in the head big fu**ing deal you p**y.... But again we've all seen you fight soooooo? Lmao"

Strickland's tweet regarding Schaub's comments [Image courtesy: @SStricklandMMA - X]