"No way bro called him hot wheelz" - Israel Adesanya's wholesome interaction with disabled fans creates laughter riot in the comments

Israel Adesanya's latest interaction with disabled fans has amused the MMA social media community as well as reaped praise for the UFC middleweight champion.

Adesanya is currently preparing to defend his title next month at UFC 293 against Sean Strickland. The bout marks 'The Last Stylebender's' first title defense since he recaptured the belt from Alex Pereira earlier this year.

Ahead of his fight next month, Adesanya was recently pictured taking part in a meet-and-greet with fans backstage at a UFC event. During the fan interactions, a group of disabled fans in wheelchairs took pictures with the Nigerian-New Zealander. The wholesome moment began as Adesanya thanked them for waiting in line for the picture before he then tried to come up with a hilarious nickname for the group.

During the interaction, Adesanya said:

"Are you well? Pull up, let the gang pull up. Rollin', rollin'. We rollin' baby. You guys have a group name? Y'all need a group name, a sick group name. The rollers? The high rollers? Hot Wheelz? Oh the Hot Wheelz! I like that."

Fans have been reacting to the wholesome moment in the comments, with many amused at Israel Adesanya's reaction to his fans. One fan wrote:

"No way bro called him hot wheelz"

One fan's comment

Another fan found the interaction hilarious, claiming Adesanya both roasted and complimented the fans at the same time:

"Bro roasted them in form of a compliment. "Rollin rollin""

Another fan's comment

One Instagram user believes Adesanya's reaction is a testament to himself both inside and outside of the octagon:

"You're the greatest in the ring and out the ring....StayBless Champ."

Another fan reaction

Check out more reactions here:

The rest of the fan reaction

Israel Adesanya's coach claims Dricus du Plessis will regret not taking title shot

Israel Adesanya's coach Eugene Bareman believes Dricus du Plessis will rue his decision not to fight for the middleweight title at UFC 293.

Du Plessis earned himself No.1 contender status when he stunned the world by finishing Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. The South African was then expected to face Adesanya in Sydney, Australia next month but he declined the quick turnaround between his fights.

The UFC brass have opted to book Sean Strickland against Israel Adesanya in his place and Bareman believes it was the wrong decision from 'Stillknocks'. Speaking to Submission Radio, the City Kickboxing head coach stated:

“The problem is if you don’t step up and take fights, you go into the pool. That’s a fact. Nothing in this sport is solid until there’s something signed on the dotted line. If he’s got nothing signed on the dotted line, then he’s out there in the ether. He had a shot."

Catch Bareman's comments here (19:00):