"No way in hell" - Conor McGregor responds to Gregor Gillespie's claim that he is the best fisherman in MMA

Conor McGregor has something to say about Gregor Gillespie's fishing prowess.

Gregor Gillespie happens to pride himself as the "best fisherman in MMA," and the same is mentioned in his social media bio as well.

However, Conor McGregor disagrees.

Following a stunning TKO win over Diego Ferreira at UFC Vegas 26 this Saturday night, Gregor 'The Gift' Gillespie looked straight at the camera and listed his accomplishments -

"I told ya. Best condition. Best wrestler. Best fisherman. I'm going hiking tomorrow. Best hiker. That's me, baby."

Conor McGregor, who often contests whatever any UFC fighter says during an event, quickly took to Twitter. 'Notorious' claimed that Gregor Gillespie was nowhere close to being the best fisherman in MMA.

This Gregor Gillespie cat is no way in hell the best fisherman in MMA.

Not even fuckin close! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2021

In a series of tweets that followed, Conor McGregor talked about his own fishing experiences.

He responded to a fan about a rare 'spikey' fish he had once caught.

Come back to me when you catch one of them babies, kid. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2021

However, the Irishman was quick to hail fishing as a 'tremendous' activity to partake in and also took the opportunity to promote Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey.

Fishing is actually fucking tremendous you guys.

Add some Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey in to that mix and you’ve got yourself one hell of a really, really enjoyable and relaxing occasion! @ProperWhiskey #ProperWhiskeyandFishing #WhosIn? pic.twitter.com/pkAi2E3tNC — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2021

It would be uncharacteristic of Conor McGregor not to boast about his achievements inside the octagon in any given scenario, and this was no exception.

Gregor Gillespie scores a TKO win over Diego Ferreira at UFC Vegas 26

Gregor Gillespie faced Diego Ferreira at UFC Vegas 26 on Saturday, May 8, 2021. The bout took place at catchweight after Diego Ferreira missed the lightweight mark by 4.5 pounds. Gillespie was given a choice to cancel the fight, but he chose to accept it at catchweight and receive 30 percent of Ferreira's fight purse.

In his first fight since losing to Kevin Lee in November 2019, Gregor Gillespie displayed outstanding grappling acumen before stopping Diego Ferreira via TKO at 4:51 of the second round.

Anyone who follows Gregor Gillespie on social media would know how important fishing is to him and how frequently he partakes in it.

In a 2018 interview with the Anglers Journal, Gregor Gillespie revealed that he would like to do something related to fishing after he has retired from fighting.

"Hopefully I can springboard my fighting career to help me do something serious in fishing [when I retire]. Hell, maybe I can get a fishing show or something, even if it’s a YouTube channel. Or maybe a podcast on a boat. Fishing is something I’ll do until I die."