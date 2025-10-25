"No way in hell," "Wow robbery" - MMA world divided after Alexander Volkov edges Jailton Almeida in razor-close UFC 321 clash

Heavyweight contenders Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida made their returns to the octagon to face each other at UFC 321, a matchup that captured the attention of the MMA world.From the very start of the fight, Volkov relied on his striking, while Almeida continuously showcased his wrestling skills to control the pace. After a closely contested three-round battle, Volkov emerged as the winner by split decision.Two judges scored the fight 29-28 in the Russian's favor, while one judge scored it 29-28 for Almeida.Check out the Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida fight result below:Several notable personalities and fighters from the MMA world took notice of the fight and shared their reactions. Former UFC fighter Ben Askren believed that Almeida did not do enough to secure the judges' decision, as he wrote:&quot;No way in hell Jailton Almeida won that fight, I don’t care how long he was on top for!!!&quot;Brazilian UFC welterweight fighter Gilbert Burns believed Almeida was robbed of a win against Volkov.&quot;Wow robbery 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️&quot;Others commented:&quot;Almeida will never sniff a title shot with this lack of activity on the ground. He hasn’t taken any risks, and he’s landed very little damage in this fight. This is MMA, not BJJ #UFC321&quot;&quot;Robbery&quot;&quot;Knowing how the UFC works, there's no way in hell Jailton Almeida gets a title shot off this win. #UFC321&quot;&quot;Good decision. I like Volkov. Almeida acted like he was terrified of fighting. Weak performance from him. #UFC321&quot;Check out more reactions below:MMA world's reaction to Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida fight. [Screenshots courtesy: Respective X handles]With the victory, Volkov has rebounded from his previous split decision loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC 310. Meanwhile, Almeida experienced his second defeat in his UFC career. Before losing to Volkov, the Brazilian fighter had also fallen short against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 299 in March 2024.