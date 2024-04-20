"No wonder Arman punched that fan" - UFC fighter slams fan's disrespect towards Jordan Burroughs after potentially last wrestling match of career

A UFC fighter recently put a fan on blast after they disrespected Jordan Burroughs, who potentially competed in his final wrestling match.

Burroughs was competing in the U.S. Olympic wrestling trials in hopes of securing a spot on the team for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He unfortunately fell short of his goal to represent the United States this Summer as he was eliminated following his loss to Jason Nolf.

Sports reporter Jake Rohm uploaded a video of an incident that took place as a fan heckled the 2012 Olympic Gold medalist when he was making his way to the locker room following the loss. The majority of fans in attendance applauded him for his career, but one fan could be heard disrespecting Burroughs by chanting that his career was over.

The tweet and video caught the attention of UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney, who shared his thoughts on the situation. He used the incident between Arman Tsarukyan and a fan this past weekend at UFC 300 as an example and mentioned that there needs to be more accountability. He wrote:

"No wonder Arman punched that fan. Some people act way too wild regarding athletes and need to get checked"

Check out Terrance McKinney's comments below:

McKinney's tweet regarding the fan heckling Burroughs [Image courtesy: @twrecks155 - X]

It will be interesting to see whether the incident between Burroughs and the fan will lead to strict consequences for those who cross the line with athletes.

What happened to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300?

Arman Tsarukyan had an incident of his own with a fan at UFC 300 last Saturday, which all viewers witnessed on the broadcast.

The lightweight contender was making his walkout to the octagon for his bout against Charles Oliveira when a fan gave him the finger. Tsarukyan proceeded to punch the fan before the security pulled him away and continued making his walkout to the octagon.

Check out the incident between Arman Tsarukyan and the fan at UFC 300 below:

Expand Tweet

Poll : Should fans be penalized for unprovoked reactions towards fighters? Yes No, fighters should have tough skin 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback